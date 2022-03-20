The Seattle Kraken have traded defenceman Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger can confirm.

Dreger notes that multiple draft picks are involved in the deal.

Giordano, 38, has six goals and 23 points in 55 games this season.

The Toronto native spent his entire NHL career with the Calgary Flames before the Kraken selected him in last summer's expansion draft. His career-best season came in 2018-19, when he tallied 17 goals and 74 points in 82 games with Calgary and won Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.

Giordano carries a $6.75 million AAV this season and will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

