55m ago
Maple Leafs activate F Johnsson off IR
The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Andreas Johnsson off the injured reserve. Johnsson underwent knee surgery on Feb. 19 after he was injured colliding with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in a game against the Dallas Stars and has not played since.
TSN.ca Staff
He was given a six-month recovery time and began skating on July 22, one week after Phase 3 training camps opened.
In 43 games this season, Johnsson has eight goals and 21 points.
The Leafs are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup best-of-five playoff qualifying series.