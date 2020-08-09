Battle-tested Leafs ready to 'leave it all out there' in do or die series finale

The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Andreas Johnsson off the injured reserve.

The @MapleLeafs have activated forward Andreas Johnsson from injured reserve. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) August 9, 2020

Johnsson underwent knee surgery on Feb. 19 after he was injured colliding with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in a game against the Dallas Stars and has not played since.

He was given a six-month recovery time and began skating on July 22, one week after Phase 3 training camps opened.

In 43 games this season, Johnsson has eight goals and 21 points.

The Leafs are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup best-of-five playoff qualifying series.