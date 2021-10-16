1h ago
Leafs to sign U of T's Bishop to ATO, will serve as backup vs. Sens
The Toronto Maple Leafs are signing University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop to a one-day amateur tryout contract and he will serve as the backup on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs need more from Tavares and Marner without Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs are signing University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop to a one-day amateur tryout contract and he will serve as the backup on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.
Goaltender Petr Mrazek exited Thursday’s game against the Senators with a groin injury after playing two periods.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs do not have the cap space to call up a goaltender to replace Mrazek.
Once the team plays a game short a player, they will be able to make an emergency recall of Michael Hutchinson.
Bishop appeared in 24 games for the University of Toronto in 2019-20 and posted a 19-5-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .922 save percentage.