The Toronto Maple Leafs are signing University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop to a one-day amateur tryout contract and he will serve as the backup on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek exited Thursday’s game against the Senators with a groin injury after playing two periods.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs do not have the cap space to call up a goaltender to replace Mrazek.

Once the team plays a game short a player, they will be able to make an emergency recall of Michael Hutchinson.

Bishop appeared in 24 games for the University of Toronto in 2019-20 and posted a 19-5-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .922 save percentage.