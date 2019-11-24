Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot will have a hearing on Monday with the NHL Department of Player Safety after his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson during Saturday's game, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The incident happened when Johnson, 31, was attempting to reach for the puck behind the Avs' net. Kerfoot crossed-checked Johnson from behind causing him to crash into the boards head first.

The 25-year-old Kerfoot has five goals and three assists over 22 games in 2019-20, his first season in Toronto.