TORONTO – The Maple Leafs announced on Friday that centre Alexander Kerfoot will be out indefinitely after having surgery to repair facial dental fractures.

According to the team's release, Kerfoot originally suffered the injury on Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Kings. After complaining of continued discomfort in the area while the Leafs were in New York this week, the club’s medical staff opted to have him address the problem with surgery.

The 25-year-old has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games for Toronto this season, his first with the team. Kerfoot was traded with Tyson Barrie from Colorado on July 1, in exchange for Nazem Kadri.

Kerfoot is the latest in a string of major injuries the Leafs have dealt with this season, joining Mitch Marner (high-ankle sprain) on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Toronto just welcomed back captain John Tavares from a seven-game absence due to a broken finger on Nov. 2, and winger Zach Hyman came back Wednesday from a seven-month long layoff following ACL surgery.

Jason Spezza served as the Leafs third-line centre during their gameday skate on Friday on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Trevor Moore.

The Leafs host the Boston Bruins on Friday.