According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the team that have inquired about New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Mentioned in the pregame show, the Leafs among the teams that have inquired about Rangers goalie Alexander Georgiev. No offer made. New York needs a lot to move him. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 17, 2020

Dreger adds that there has been no offer made and the Rangers need a lot to move him.

Georgiev has spent the season splitting time with Henrik Lundqvist in the Rangers' crease, but has been effective in his part-time role.

The 23-year-old is 12-9-1 this year with a GAA of 3.06 and a save percentage of .913, including a 44-save effort against the Leafs on Dec. 28, a game which New York won 5-4.

This is his third season in New York after being signed by the franchise in July of 2017.