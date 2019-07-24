The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signings of seven contracts on Wednesday, one day after gaining cap flexibility in acquiring David Clarkson's contract.

Forwards Pontus Aberg, Kenny Agostino, Tyler Gaudet, Kalle Kossila, Nick Shore and Garrett Wilson, and defenceman Kevin Gravel have all signed with the club.

Aberg, 25, scored 12 goals and posted 25 points in 59 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild last season. He signed a a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Leafs.

Agostino received the only two-year deal of the group on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who had six goals and 24 points in 63 games with the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils last season, will carry a cap hit of $737,500.

Gaudet and Kossila both signed two-way deals on Wednesday. Gaudet spent all of last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, posting eight goals and 25 points in 50 games. Kossila had one goal in eight games with the Ducks last season and scored 14 goals and 35 points in 44 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Shore, 26, is a veteran of 236 career NHL games but spent all of last season in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg. He scored three goals and posted 16 points in 37 games with the Russian club. His deal is also one-year at $750,000.

Wilson signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Maple Leafs. He appeared in 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, posting two goals and eight points and added eight goals and 18 points in 18 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gravel, 27, posted three assists in 36 with the Edmonton Oilers last season and had one assist in five AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors. His deal is carries an average annual value of $700,000.