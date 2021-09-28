Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews skated with the team for a roughly 25 minutes on Tuesday as he took part in his first practice since camp opened last week.

Matthews, who is recovering from off-season wrist surgery, had been previously limited to individual work.

Auston Matthews departs Leafs practice after about 25 minutes — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 28, 2021

The 24-year-old did not take part in line rushes Tuesday, which saw William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot skating with Josh Ho-Sang, who is attending training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Lines at Leafs practice

(Group 1)



Bunting - Tavares - Spezza

Nylander - Kerfoot - Ho-Sang

Robertson - Amadio - Gabriel

Clune - Abramov - Gogolev



Muzzin - Liljegren

Kral - Brodie

Sandin - Biega

Duszak - Hollowell



Campbell

Kallgren — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 28, 2021

Matthews was given a six-week timeline for recovery after the surgery on Aug. 13. Both Matthews and Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas have stated they expect him to be ready for the team's regular season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 13.

Selected first overall by the Leafs in 2016, Matthews led the league with 41 goals in 52 games last season, claiming his first Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.