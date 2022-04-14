1h ago
Matthews records 100th point of the season against Capitals
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews added another milestone to his season as he reached the 100 point mark with an assist against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
Matthews has 58 goals and 42 assists on the season, both career highs.
The 24-year-old is the third Maple Leafs player all-time to reach the 100-point plateau, joining Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour.
Matthews passed former Leafs captain Rick Vaive for the franchise single-season goal scoring record earlier in the campaign.