TORONTO – Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews addressed the charge of disorderly conduct he’s facing in Arizona during a short statement on Wednesday after the team’s morning skate.

“I regret any of my actions that would ever put a distraction on the team or distress on any individual,” Matthews said at Ford Performance Centre. “I take a lot of pride in preparing myself for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as I can. Unfortunately, due to the situation, I’m afraid I can’t make any other comments.”

The charge stems from an alleged incident last May in Matthews’ native Scottsdale, Ariz. The event in question allegedly occurred around 2 a.m. on May 26, when Matthews and a group of friends allegedly attempted to open the door to a female security guard’s vehicle.

When confronted by the guard, Matthews allegedly, “pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks” as he was walking away, according to a police report. The complainant said Matthews was wearing underwear at the time.

A police officer later observed building surveillance video which showed a man ¬– confirmed by a building manager to be Matthews – walking toward the elevator with his pants “at his ankle.”



None of the allegations have been proven in court. Court documents show a hearing related to the case was scheduled for Scottsdale City Court Wednesday morning. Matthews is not required to appear in person.



According to Matthews’ teammates John Tavares and Morgan Rielly, as well as Leafs’ head coach Mike Babcock, Tuesday night was the first they had heard of Matthews’ potential legal trouble.



“You’re always disappointed,” Babcock said of his reaction to the news. “As the Toronto Maple Leafs, we really pride ourselves on doing things right, on the ice and off the ice and in treating people [right]. It’s an unfortunate situation.”



Babcock clarified in a follow-up answer that he was speaking for himself in not knowing about the alleged incident until Tuesday, not necessarily for anyone else in the organization. General manager Kyle Dubas and team president Brendan Shanahan weren’t made available to the media.



Babcock said he spoke to Matthews for the first time about the allegations Wednesday morning, with his primary concern being the 22-year-old’s well-being.



“I went to him and I said to him, ‘Are you okay?’” Babcock shared. “He’s got enough of the rest of it. That’s what the coach is here for, I’m here for our players to help them become better men and better people and better players.”

Those in the dressing room with Matthews said the allegations don’t reflect what a high-character person they know him to be.



“He’s taking it very seriously. We understand these issues are serious,” Rielly said. “And that’s how he’s approaching it. We know Auston, what kind of person he is, how he acts on a day-to-day basis, and this doesn’t change things. We’re his teammates. We’re going to support him and he’s going to deal with it as it comes in.”

Before the alleged incident came to light on Tuesday, Matthews was the odds-on favourite to be named the Leafs' next captain, perhaps as soon as next week.

Tavares, Rielly and Babcock all vouched for Matthews’ continued candidacy as a team leader despite the charge against him.

“We have full belief in him as a player and what he brings to our locker room,” said Tavares. “Everything he’s shown since I’ve been here, and certainly talking to guys and being around this group, the way he’s grown over the years and what he’s meant to this team and the type of person he is [reflects his leadership].”

“He’s been a leader since day one since he walked in this room,” added Rielly. “He’s going to handle this maturely.”

Still, Matthews won’t be sporting an ‘A’ on his sweater during Wednesday’s preseason game against Montreal like he has done in two previous exhibition tilts. Babcock said the Leafs’ alternate captains will be Rielly, Tavares and Jake Muzzin.

“Anything that goes bad, what you do is you take it and you get better as an organization and it makes you a better organization,” Babcock said. “We have a close family inside, and we’re going to look after Auston and we’re going to look after our actions.”