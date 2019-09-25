Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews delivered a statement Wednesday regarding the disorderly conduct charge he is facing in Arizona.

“I regret any of my actions that put a distraction on the team or distress on any individual," Matthews said. "I take a lot of pride in preparing for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as best I can.”

He did not take questions from the media and said he could not comment further at this time.

The charge stems from an incident in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 26. Disorderly conduct is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Arizona, which carries a maximum of six months in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

The 22-year-old took part in the Maple Leafs game day skate earlier on Wednesday and is projected to play against the Montreal Canadiens.