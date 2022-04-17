Matthews not pressing for 60: 'He's the least selfish human I've ever met'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will not play on Sunday against the New York Islanders due to an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe

Matthews, 24, suffered the injury during Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators and is considered to be day-to-day.

"Auston's got a minor injury," explained Keefe during his pre-game briefing. "At this point here it's going to be day-to-day. It's really out of an abundance of caution. Well give him the day off and re-assess him from there."

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is currently two goals shy of reaching the 60-goal plateau and is four goals ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy lead.

Matthews is in the middle of a career season where he has tallied 58 goals and 102 points in 70 games.

The Maple Leafs currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of the third place Tampa Bay Lightning and 10 points behind the first place Florida Panthers.