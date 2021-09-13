Matthews: 'I'm really hopeful to be ready to go in Game 1'

Why didn’t Leafs get Matthews to have surgery earlier?

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews said Monday he's hopeful to be ready for the team's opening game of the season after undergoing off-season wrist surgery.

The Maple Leafs announced Aug. 13 that Matthews would miss a minimum of six weeks after going under the knife. The team's first game is scheduled for Oct. 13 against the Montreal Canadiens.

“It's coming along well. It's a couple more weeks until I can get out of the splint and start really rehabbing and build my strength back," Matthews said, per NHL.com. "I'm going to get back on the ice this week. I'm really hopeful to be ready to go in Game 1."

“It's coming along well. It's a cpl more wks until I can get out of the splint & start really rehabbing & build my strength back ... I'm going to get back on the ice this wk. I'm really hopeful to be ready to go in Gm 1."

--#Leafs Matthews re his left wrist. Had surgery Aug. 13 — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) September 13, 2021

Matthews encountered discomfort upon increasing his on-ice training earlier in August and the team's medical staff recommended he have surgery.

He posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing him in the wrist splint.

Thanks @EASPORTSNHL for the custom EAS✖️CCM kit! Excited to be an X-Factor player #NHL22. pic.twitter.com/nvnVJh9YnO — Auston Matthews (@AM34) September 13, 2021

The 23-year-old led the league in goals with 41 goals in 52 games and took home this year's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

The Maple Leafs will open their preseason on Sept. 25 against the Canadiens.