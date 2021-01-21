Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will have an MRI Thursday to determine the extent of the injury he sustained in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after Wednesday's game it "definitely" looked like the veteran forward would miss time with the injury.

The 41-year-old forward suffered an apparent arm or wrist injury in the third period of the game.

Thornton is in his first season with the Maple Leafs after signing with the club in the off-season. He in the midst of his 23rd season in the NHL.

He has recorded one goal and one assist this season.