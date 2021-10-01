The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Braeden Kressler to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.

Kressler, 18, was an undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds.

A native of Kitchener, Ont., Kressler appeared in 46 games for the Firebirds in 2019-2020, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.

He was originally selected by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Kressler participated at the Leafs' development camp last month in Toronto.