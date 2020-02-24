Calle Rosen is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The @MapleLeafs have acquired defenceman Calle Rosen from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.



The team announced Monday morning they have brought back Rosen from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.

Rosen was traded by the Leafs to the Avalanche last July in the deal that saw Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot join the Leafs. He's appeared in eight games with the Avalanche this season, posting two assists. He has three goals and 15 points in 35 games with the AHL's Colorado Avalanche. He has one goal and four points in 16 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Leafs.

Hutchinson posted a 4-9-1 record with the Maple Leafs this season with a .886 save percentage and a 3.66 goals-against average. He was waived earlier this month after the Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings.

The deal came shortly after, defencemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci both skated on Monday for the first time since sustaining lower-body injuries.

TSN's Kristen Shilton reports both players worked briefly on the ice, skating for 10 minutes before the team's practice session.

Rielly leads the Maple Leafs in average ice time this season, at 24:15 per game. He had three goals and 27 points in 46 games with the Leafs prior to the injury.

Ceci ranks sixth on the team in average ice time at 20:38 per game. He has one goal and eight points in 54 games this season.