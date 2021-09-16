Johnson on Marner and Matthews: 'How long do they have to apologize for, like uncle already'

The National Hockey League announced Thursday that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres will play an outdoor game on Sunday, March 13, at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.

“We are excited to announce that we will be presenting another Tim Hortons Heritage Classic this season,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, we again will honor Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry.

'In addition, by inviting the first U.S.-based team to a Heritage Classic, we will celebrate the greater Golden Horseshoe region as the home of so many fans of both the Leafs and Sabres.”

The NHL Heritage Classic returns to the NHL regular-season schedule after games in 2019 in Regina, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2014 in Vancouver, 2011 in Calgary and 2003 in Edmonton.

The Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup in March will be the 35th regular-season outdoor game and the third scheduled for this season along with the Winter Classic (Jan. 1, St. Louis at Minnesota) and the NHL Stadium Series (Feb. 26, Tampa Bay at Nashville).

The Maple Leafs will be playing in their fourth NHL regular-season outdoor game and the Sabres will be making their third appearance in an NHL regular-season outdoor game.