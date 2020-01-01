1h ago
Maple Leafs call up F Marchment
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up forward Mason Marchment ahead of the team's game on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.
TSN.ca Staff
Marchment began the season on the team's injured non-roster, reserved for players who are injured before the regular season gets underway. He was activated from the non-roster on Dec. 4 and sent down to the Toronto Marlies, where he has spent his entire playing season.
Marchment has two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Marlies this season.