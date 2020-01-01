The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up forward Mason Marchment ahead of the team's game on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Mason Marchment from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/oAlRedBmZY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 1, 2020

Marchment began the season on the team's injured non-roster, reserved for players who are injured before the regular season gets underway. He was activated from the non-roster on Dec. 4 and sent down to the Toronto Marlies, where he has spent his entire playing season.

Marchment has two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Marlies this season.