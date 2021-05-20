Leafs looking to leverage advantage that Matthews provides

TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after taking an inadvertent knee to the head midway through the first period of Toronto's opening-round playoff series against Montreal on Thursday.

Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot made the initial hit on Tavares near the Leafs' blue line, and then Corey Perry accidentally kneed Tavares hard in the side of the head as he fell.

John Tavares with the thumbs up after a very scary collision with Corey Perry's leg and JT's head. pic.twitter.com/Gnran8QZhG — Rod Black 🇨🇦 (@RodBlackTSN) May 21, 2021

Nous sommes troublés par le terrible accident impliquant John Tavares et lui envoyons nos meilleures pensées.



We'd like to express our concern for John Tavares and are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 21, 2021

Tavares was down on the ice and not moving as Toronto's medical staff signalled for the assembled Emergency Responders to bring a stretcher. As the EMS personnel descended, Tavares was put into a sitting position and appeared to pass out momentarily. When he came to, Tavares was seemingly disoriented and had to be calmed before the medical staff could continue.

The 30-year-old was eventually settled onto the stretcher and taken off the ice. Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed that Tavares was transported to a hospital.

Leafs confirm John Tavares has been transported to hospital. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2021

When play resumed, Leafs newcomer Nick Foligno, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets late this season, fought Perry immediately after the puck was dropped. Both received five-minute majors.

Shortly later, Habs forward Josh Anderson opened the scoring with assists from Eric Staal and Tyler Toffoli. Montreal had 13 shots in the first period to Toronto's 11.

The Leafs and Habs are playing each other in the postseason for the first time since 1979.

More information to come on this developing story. ​