Leafs closing in on four-year extension with Johnsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a four-year extension with pending restricted free agent forward Andreas Johnsson that's likely to be worth $3.25-3.5 million AAV, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and posted 43 points for the Leafs this past season.

After being drafted in the seventh-round by Toronto Johnsson spent three seasons playing with Frolunda HC and two seasons with the Toronto Marlies before cracking the Leafs roster in 2017.

After playing nine games in the NHL during the 2017-18 season Johnsson singed a one-year $787,500 contract to stay in Toronto.

The Swedish winger has 22 goals and 46 points in 82 career NHL games.