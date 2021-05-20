Up Next

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Thursday defenceman Zach Bogosian will be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Bogosian will make his return from a shoulder injury suffered last month.

Bogosian had four assists in 45 games for the Leafs in the regular season.

Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk, and Pierre Engvall will be the Leafs' scratches at forward, while Travis Dermott and Martin Marincin will sit at defence.