The Toronto Maple Leafs added to their bench on Monday.

The team announced the hiring of Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach on Sheldon Keefe's staff.

A native of Calgary, Chynoweth takes replaces Dave Hakstol, who left the Leafs to become the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

"After spending time with Dean, it became clear that his knowledge, passion and personality would make him the right fit," Keefe said in a statement. "We're fortunate to add someone of his quality and experience to our staff."

Chynoweth, 52, spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has an extensive coaching resume at all levels including nine seasons as the head coach of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, four seasons as a head coach in the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage and Cleveland Monsters and three seasons behind the bench as an assistant with the New York Islanders.

"As someone who grew up in western Canada and watched the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada every weekend, I'm thrilled to join the team's coaching staff," Chynoweth said in a statement. "I'm very excited for the opportunity to work alongside Sheldon, the rest of the staff and the talented group of players in Toronto."

Prior to becoming a coach, Chynoweth was a defenceman in his playing days and the 13th overall pick of the 1987 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders out of the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.

Chynoweth appeared in 241 games over nine NHL seasons with the Isles and Boston Bruins.