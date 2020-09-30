Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Cody Ceci will hit the open market, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Cody Ceci is headed to market. The pending UFA D could also circle back to the Leafs and vice versa after the market opens. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 30, 2020

Ceci could circle back with the Leafs and vice versa, LeBrun added.

The defenceman had one goal and seven assists in 56 games with the Leafs last season. He was acquired on July 1, 2019, in a trade which sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Connor Brown with to the Ottawa Senators.

Ceci is coming off a one-year deal with the team, which paid him $4.5 million.