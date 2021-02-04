Dermott (leg) will not return vs. Canucks

The Quiz: Who will lead the NHL in goals this season?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott will not return to tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks with a leg injury, the team announced.

Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott (leg) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Vancouver. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 5, 2021

Dermott, 24, has yet to record a point in eight games this season.

More to come.