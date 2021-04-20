Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Zach Bogosian sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks and did not return.

D Zach Bogosian (upper body) will not return tonight vs. Vancouver. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 21, 2021

Bogosian went to play the puck in the corner mid-way through the second period and lost an edge, slamming hard into the boards.

He was able to skate off the ice under his own power but the team ruled him out for good at the start of the third.

Bogosian had zero points with one shot on goal in 8:31 of ice time prior to his departure.

Following their 6-3 loss to the Canucks, Toronto will be back in action Thursday in Winnipeg against the Jets.