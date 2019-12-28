The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that defenseman Jake Muzzin will not play Saturday night against the New York Rangers and is listed as week-to-week with a broken foot.

@MapleLeafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not play against New York tonight. He is week-to-week with a broken foot. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 28, 2019

The injury occurred in the first period of yesterday's game against the New Jersey Devils when Muzzin blocked a shot

The 30-year-old has played in 38 games this season scoring three goals and adding 10 assists.

The Leafs recalled defenseman Timothy Liljegren earlier today.

The 20-year-old has skated in 27 games for the Toronto Marlies this season scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.