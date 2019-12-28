The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that defenseman Jake Muzzin will not play Saturday night against the New York Rangers and is listed as week-to-week with a broken foot. 

The injury occurred in the first period of yesterday's game against the New Jersey Devils when Muzzin blocked a shot

 The 30-year-old has played in 38 games this season scoring three goals and adding 10 assists. 

The Leafs recalled defenseman Timothy Liljegren earlier today. 

The 20-year-old has skated in 27 games for the Toronto Marlies this season scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.

 