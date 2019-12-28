58m ago
Leafs' Muzzin week-to-week with broken foot
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that defenseman Jake Muzzin will not play Saturday night against the New York Rangers and is listed as week-to-week with a broken foot.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Maple Leafs 5, Devils 4 (OT)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that defenseman Jake Muzzin will not play Saturday night against the New York Rangers and is listed as week-to-week with a broken foot.
The injury occurred in the first period of yesterday's game against the New Jersey Devils when Muzzin blocked a shot
The 30-year-old has played in 38 games this season scoring three goals and adding 10 assists.
The Leafs recalled defenseman Timothy Liljegren earlier today.
The 20-year-old has skated in 27 games for the Toronto Marlies this season scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.