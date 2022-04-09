Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rookie goalie Erik Kallgren will get the start between the pipes Saturday night when the Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. The 25-year-old Swede holds a 4-2-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Mikheyev-Tavares-Kerfoot

Nylander-Kampf-Engvall

Simmonds-Blackwell-Spezza

Abruzzese, Clifford

D

Rielly-Lyubushkin

Muzzin-Brodie

Giordano-Holl

Liljegren

G

Kallgren starts

Campbell