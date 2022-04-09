27m ago
Ice Chips: Kallgren to start for Leafs against Habs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rookie goalie Erik Kallgren will get the start between the pipes Saturday night when the Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. The 25-year-old Swede holds a 4-2-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
F
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Mikheyev-Tavares-Kerfoot
Nylander-Kampf-Engvall
Simmonds-Blackwell-Spezza
Abruzzese, Clifford
D
Rielly-Lyubushkin
Muzzin-Brodie
Giordano-Holl
Liljegren
G
Kallgren starts
Campbell