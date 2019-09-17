Mitch Marner will be in the lineup Tuesday as the Toronto Maple Leafs open their preseason in St. John's, N.L. against the Ottawa Senators.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch the game LIVE on TSN4 at 5:30pm et, while viewers in the Senators region can see it LIVE on TSN5 at 5:30pm et/6:30pm at.

Marner, who missed the start of training camp without a contract for this season, joined the team on Saturday after signing a six-year, $65.36 million deal.

The 22-year-old, who led the team in points last season, will skate on a line with John Tavares and Kasperi Kapanen.

Off-season acquisitions Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza will both be making their Maple Leafs debuts in the team's first preseason game. Barrie will be paired with Jake Muzzin, while Spezza is set to centre a line with Trevor Moore and Pierre Engvall.

Spezza, a veteran of 1,065 NHL games, signed with the Maple Leafs on a one-year, $700,000 deal in July and head coach Mike Babcock said Monday he will have to earn his spot on the team in the preseason.

“There’s a role here for him, but he’s got to be able to do it,” said Babcock. “We’re going to see over exhibition games whether he likes it, whether he wants to do it. We’re just in the process of feeling him out and he’s feeling us out as well.

“It’s probably a different cat for him, but he loves hockey.”

The team used the following lines at morning skate, per TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton:

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Engvall-Spezza-Moore

Marchment-Brooks-Bracco

Timashov-Gauthier-Korshkov

Baptiste, Elynuik

Muzzin-Barrie

Marincin-Schmaltz

Gravel-Holl

Duszak-Lindgren

Andersen

Kaskisuo