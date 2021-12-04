44m ago
Maple Leafs F Marner out vs. Wild
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will not be in the lineup Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.
TSN.ca Staff
Marner, Rielly, Kase and Woll are all game-time decisions against Wild
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will not be in the lineup Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.
Marner, 24, left Friday's practice for precautionary reasons after colliding with defenceman Jake Muzzin.
The Thornhill, Ont. native has six goals and 21 point in 24 games this season.
Marner has 109 goals and 379 points in 379 games in his career.