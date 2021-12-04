Maple Leafs F Marner out vs. Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will not be in the lineup Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Marner, 24, left Friday's practice for precautionary reasons after colliding with defenceman Jake Muzzin.

Hutchinson backing up Campbell tonight. Kase and Rielly on the ice for warm up. No Marner or Woll. — David Alter (@dalter) December 4, 2021

The Thornhill, Ont. native has six goals and 21 point in 24 games this season.

Marner has 109 goals and 379 points in 379 games in his career.