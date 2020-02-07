Nylander (illness) out for Friday's game

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will miss Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks due to illness, the team has announced.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will not play in tonight’s game versus Anaheim due to illness. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 7, 2020

Nylander has appeared in 54 games this season and scored 25 goals with 24 assists. He is currently on a nine-game point streak.

Here are the Leafs lines for Friday’s game at Scotiabank Arena:

Johnsson - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares – Hyman

Clifford - Spezza – Kapanen

Engvall - Gauthier - Timashov

Muzzin – Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin - Liljegren

Campbell starts

Hutchinson