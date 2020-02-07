45m ago
Nylander (illness) out for Friday's game
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will miss Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks due to illness, the team has announced. Nylander has appeared in 54 games this season and scored 25 goals with 24 assists. He is currently on a nine-game point streak.
TSN.ca Staff
Here are the Leafs lines for Friday’s game at Scotiabank Arena:
Johnsson - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares – Hyman
Clifford - Spezza – Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Timashov
Muzzin – Holl
Dermott - Barrie
Sandin - Liljegren
Campbell starts
Hutchinson