Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander will miss Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks due to illness, the team has announced.

Nylander has appeared in 54 games this season and scored 25 goals with  24 assists.  He is currently on a nine-game point streak.

Here are the Leafs lines for Friday’s game at Scotiabank Arena:
Johnsson - Matthews - Marner 
Kerfoot - Tavares – Hyman
Clifford - Spezza – Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Timashov

Muzzin – Holl
Dermott - Barrie 
Sandin - Liljegren 

Campbell starts 
Hutchinson