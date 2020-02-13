Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson injured his knee during the team's 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the injury appears to "not be a short-term thing"

Keefe said it’s a knee injury for Andreas Johnsson and it’s not going to be a short-term thing — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 14, 2020

Johnsson's status will be updated on Friday. He left the ice following a collision with teammate Kaspari Kapanen in the first period.

The 25-year-old missed 15 games this year with a leg injury.

The left winger has eight goals and 21 points in 42 games this season.