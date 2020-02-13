4h ago
Johnsson out with knee injury
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson injured his knee during the team's 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the injury appears to "not be a short-term thing"
TSN.ca Staff
Johnsson's status will be updated on Friday. He left the ice following a collision with teammate Kaspari Kapanen in the first period.
The 25-year-old missed 15 games this year with a leg injury.
The left winger has eight goals and 21 points in 42 games this season.
With injuries mounting, an illness making its way through the room and a busy upcoming schedule, Toronto has cancelled Friday's practice