Does the Leafs’ concerns about Robertson at camp prove they see him on the roster?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was not on USA Hockey's 25-man World Juniors roster that was announced on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was eligible to compete at the tournament, but TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported on Friday that the Toronto Maple Leafs, and presumably the player himself, had a priority to make the team's roster.

Ideally, TOR would like to have Robertson in the WJC but the top priority for the team, and presumably the player himself, is to try to make Leafs 2021 roster. If the projected NHL RTP date of Jan. 13 is reality, camps would open late Dec/early Jan. WJC gold medal game is Jan. 5. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 11, 2020

The NHL is reportedly aiming to return to play on Jan. 13. The World Juniors are scheduled to wrap up on Jan. 5. With COVID-19 in protocols in place, Robertson would miss virtually all of Toronto's training camp.

Robertson has been training in Toronto, according to McKenzie.