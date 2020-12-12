Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was not on USA Hockey's 25-man World Juniors roster that was announced on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was eligible to compete at the tournament, but TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported on Friday that the Toronto Maple Leafs, and presumably the player himself, had a priority to make the team's roster.

The NHL is reportedly aiming to return to play on Jan. 13. The World Juniors are scheduled to wrap up on Jan. 5. With COVID-19 in protocols in place, Robertson would miss virtually all of Toronto's training camp.

Robertson has been training in Toronto, according to McKenzie.

 