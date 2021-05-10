Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman is almost ready to return to game action.

The 28-year-old said his return to the lineup is “right around the corner," following Toronto's Monday practice. "I feel great and really strong out there."

Zach Hyman says his return to game action is “right around the corner”



Feeling good during practices@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 10, 2021

After wearing a non-contact jersey at skates last week, the Toronto, Ont. native was back in his regular practice jersey and skating on power plays lines alongside the top unit.

Hyman has been out of the Leafs' lineup since he sustained a knee injury March 18 against the Vancouver Canucks.

"I don't know. It was a while back now." Hyman said when asked about the hit that sidelined him. "I think I got around them and it could be just a reaction play. But it doesn't really matter. All that matters is that I'm close to returning and happy to be right around the corner."

In 43 games this season, the forward has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists.