1h ago
Andersen out with upper-body injury, Hutchinson replaces him in 2nd
After starting the game, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has left with an upper-body injury and will not return. He has been replaced by Michael Hutchinson in net.
TSN.ca Staff
Andersen collided with Panthers forward Frank Vatrano near the end of the first period. He was also bumped two other times in the period, once about five minutes in and again around the halfway mark.
Going into the game, Andersen has a 24-9-6 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. The Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division.