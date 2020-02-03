After starting the game, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has left with an upper-body injury and will not return. He has been replaced by Michael Hutchinson in net.

Frederik Andersen (upper body) will not return tonight vs. the Panthers. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 4, 2020

Andersen collided with Panthers forward Frank Vatrano near the end of the first period. He was also bumped two other times in the period, once about five minutes in and again around the halfway mark.

Andersen was bumped two other times of note in that first period as well - once about five minutes in, and then again around the halfway point. Both times he was a bit slow getting re-set. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 4, 2020

Going into the game, Andersen has a 24-9-6 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.87 GAA. The Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division.