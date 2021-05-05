1h ago
Andersen to play with Marlies Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will go on a conditioning stint in the AHL and play half a game with the Toronto Marlies on Thursday afternoon.
Andersen's condition will be reassessed from there, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.
Andersen has been recovering from a lower body injury that has kept him out for nearly two months. The 31-year old has not appeared in a game since March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.
In 23 games this season, Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.