Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will go on a conditioning stint in the AHL and play half a game with the Toronto Marlies on Thursday afternoon.

Andersen's condition will be reassessed from there, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

Sheldon Keefe said Frederik Andersen will play half a game with the Marlies tomorrow afternoon to get him some action. Things will be reassessed from there. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 5, 2021

Andersen has been recovering from a lower body injury that has kept him out for nearly two months. The 31-year old has not appeared in a game since March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.

In 23 games this season, Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average.