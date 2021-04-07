The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday afternoon that forward William Nylander has been pulled from the team's game later that evening against the Montreal Canadiens after coming into contact with a potential  positive COVID-19 case from outside the team.

The game will go on as scheduled.

The team says that the 24-year-old Nylander is now in isolation and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, pending the results of further testing.

In his sixth season, Nylander has 17 goals and 13 assists in 38 games this season.

The Leafs also announced that Alexander Barabanov will take Nylander's place in the lineup.

Barabanov, 26, signed as a free agent with the Leafs in the offseason after seven seasons with the Kontinental Hockey League's SKA St. Petersburg.

He has appeared in 11 games this season.

After Wednesday night's game, the Leafs are set to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.