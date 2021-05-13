Frederik Andersen turned aside 24 of 28 shots Wednesday night in his return to NHL game action as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators.

Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury, was making his first start for the Leafs since March 19. He played in a game and a half with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last week while working his way back.

"I felt really good," Andersen said after Wednesday's loss. "Some weird plays, some unfortunate bounces. Maybe that's rust. Maybe if I do a few things differently, those are saves. But overall, I felt really good."

With Jack Campbell set to start in the Maple Leafs final game of the regular season Friday, the 31-year-old Andersen is set to finish his season with a 13-8-3 record with a .895 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average this season.

"I thought he played really well tonight," centre Auston Matthews said of Andersen. "I think at times we weren't good enough for him and we didn't really give him [a chance] on a couple of those. That's purely on us, but I thought he looked good, looked confident."

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has yet to name his starter for the first round of the postseason when Toronto will face the Montreal Canadiens. Campbell has the statistical edge this season with a 17-2-2 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Andersen has started every Maple Leafs playoff game since being traded to the team in 2016.