Toronto Maple Leafs injured goalie Frederik Andersen skated with this teammates for the first time since March 19 on Monday.

Keefe said players were pumped; everyone wanted to get a shot on him before leaving the ice



Too soon to say when he plays, but this is an encouraging development — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2021

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says it's too early to know when he'll be able to play, but adds that the players were pumped to see Andersen back on the ice.

Andersen, 31, hasn't played since March 18 with a lower-body injury.

The Leafs, who have lost four straight games, battle the Vancouver Canucks again on Tuesday.