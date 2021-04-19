35m ago
Leafs G Andersen skates with teammates for first time since March 19
Toronto Maple Leafs injured goalie Frederik Andersen skated with this teammates for the first time since March 19 on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Head coach Sheldon Keefe says it's too early to know when he'll be able to play, but adds that the players were pumped to see Andersen back on the ice.
Andersen, 31, hasn't played since March 18 with a lower-body injury.
The Leafs, who have lost four straight games, battle the Vancouver Canucks again on Tuesday.