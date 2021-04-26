For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday.

The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.

Three goalies - Frederik Andersen,

Jack Campbell and David Rittich - on the ice ahead of #Leafs practice with goalie coach Steve Briere.



Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall (in taxi squad grey) are also out doing some work. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 26, 2021

Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body, has a 13-8-2 record this season with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Maple Leafs, who have eight games remaining on their regular-season schedule, will visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.