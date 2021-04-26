12m ago
Leafs G Andersen takes part in practice
For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday. The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.
TSN.ca Staff
The Weekend Wrap: Takeaways from Jets/Leafs series, pressure on Canadiens
For the first time since his last start on March 19, Frederik Andersen joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for practice on Monday.
The 31-year-old was one of three goaltenders on the ice for the session, along with Jack Campbell and David Rittich.
Andersen, who has been sidelined with a lower-body, has a 13-8-2 record this season with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The Maple Leafs, who have eight games remaining on their regular-season schedule, will visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.