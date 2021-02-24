1h ago
Andersen out again, but 'progressing well'
The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some relief for Wednesday's rematch against the Calgary Flames in Zach Hyman, but will once again be without Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and goaltender Frederik Andersen
TSN.ca Staff
When can the Leafs expect some healthy bodies back?
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Hyman will skate on a line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, with Nic Petan drawing out.
Andersen will miss his second straight game on Wednesday, but Keefe said the injury isn't overly concerning.
"Doesn't look that way," Keefe said. "From what I'm told, he's progressing well."
None of the team's injured players took part in Wednesday's optional skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.
Alexander Barabanov and Scott Sabourin were both back on the ice Wednesday after having inconclusive PCR tests on Tuesday.
Michael Hutchinson and Joseph Woll were the only goaltenders for the session.