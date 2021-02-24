Andersen out again, but 'progressing well'

When can the Leafs expect some healthy bodies back?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some relief for Wednesday's rematch against the Calgary Flames in Zach Hyman, but will once again be without Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and goaltender Frederik Andersen

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Hyman will skate on a line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, with Nic Petan drawing out.

Andersen will miss his second straight game on Wednesday, but Keefe said the injury isn't overly concerning.

"Doesn't look that way," Keefe said. "From what I'm told, he's progressing well."

Sheldon Keefe asked whether Frederik Andersen's injury is overly concerning, said it "doesn't look that way" and "from what I'm told, he's progressing well." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 24, 2021

None of the team's injured players took part in Wednesday's optional skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.

Alexander Barabanov and Scott Sabourin were both back on the ice Wednesday after having inconclusive PCR tests on Tuesday.

Michael Hutchinson and Joseph Woll were the only goaltenders for the session.