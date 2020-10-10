5h ago
Mikheyev, 25 others elect salary arbitration
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and 25 other players across the NHL filed for salary arbitration before Saturday's deadline, the NHLPA has announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Dubas still looking to add 'power and presence' to Leafs D
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and 25 other players from across the NHL filed for salary arbitration before Saturday's deadline, the NHLPA has announced.
Other players include Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames, Connor Brown, Christian Jaros, Nick Paul and Chris Tierney of the Ottawa Senators as well as Jake Virtanen of the Vancouver Canucks.
The hearings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8 while the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is Oct. 11 at 5pm et/2pm pt.
See the full list below:
Boston Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk
Buffalo Sabres
Victor Olofsson
Sam Reinhart
Linus Ullmark
Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane
Carolina Hurricanes
Clark Bishop
Haydn Fleury
Warren Foegele
Gustav Forsling
Colorado Avalanche
Ryan Graves
Detroit Red Wings
Tyler Bertuzzi
Florida Panthers
MacKenzie Weegar
Minnesota Wild
Kaapo Kahkonen
New York Islanders
Joshua Ho-Sang
Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews
New York Rangers
Tony DeAngelo
Alexandar Georgiev
Brendan Lemieux
Ryan Strome
Ottawa Senators
Connor Brown
Christian Jaros
Nick Paul
Chris Tierney
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Mikheyev
Vancouver Canucks
Jake Virtanen