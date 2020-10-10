Dubas still looking to add 'power and presence' to Leafs D

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and 25 other players from across the NHL filed for salary arbitration before Saturday's deadline, the NHLPA has announced.

Ilya Mikheyev filed for arbitration, which seemed to be the expected move for #Leafs. Kyle Dubas said yesterday his contract could be settled there, and that, “[given] the comparables, we're pretty confident that it's not a wide berth” to get something done. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 10, 2020

Other players include Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames, Connor Brown, Christian Jaros, Nick Paul and Chris Tierney of the Ottawa Senators as well as Jake Virtanen of the Vancouver Canucks.

The hearings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8 while the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is Oct. 11 at 5pm et/2pm pt.

See the full list below:

Boston Bruins

Matt Grzelcyk

Buffalo Sabres

Victor Olofsson

Sam Reinhart

Linus Ullmark

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane

Carolina Hurricanes

Clark Bishop

Haydn Fleury

Warren Foegele

Gustav Forsling

Colorado Avalanche

Ryan Graves

Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi

Florida Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen

New York Islanders

Joshua Ho-Sang

Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews

New York Rangers

Tony DeAngelo

Alexandar Georgiev

Brendan Lemieux

Ryan Strome

Ottawa Senators

Connor Brown

Christian Jaros

Nick Paul

Chris Tierney

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Mikheyev

Vancouver Canucks

Jake Virtanen