The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson and defenceman Martin Marincin to one-year contracts, the team announced Saturday.

Both players are receiving one-year deals worth $700,000.

Hutchinson, 29, played in five game with the Leafs last season and had a goals-against average of 2.64 and a save percentage of .914.

Marincin, 27, had one goal and four assists in 24 games with the big club in 2018-19.