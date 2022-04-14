Ice Chips: Campbell to start for Leafs against Caps

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell will get the start in net against the Washington Capitals after practicing in the home net during the team's morning skate on Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Jack Campbell in home net at Leafs skate



Projects to start tonight v Capitals … first game since last Thursday in Dallas @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 14, 2022

Campbell missed the last two games with an issue that that was not connected to his previous rib injury.

The 30-year-old American is 27-9-5 on the season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with four shutouts this season.

Veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin is also expected to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Lines at Morning Skate - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Mikheyev-Tavares-Kerfoot

Nylander-Kampf-Engvall

Clifford-Blackwell-Simmonds

D

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Holl a projected scratch

G

Campbell

Kallgren