44m ago
Ice Chips: Campbell to start for Leafs against Caps
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell will get the start in net against the Washington Capitals after practicing in the home net during the team's morning skate on Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.
Campbell missed the last two games with an issue that that was not connected to his previous rib injury.
The 30-year-old American is 27-9-5 on the season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with four shutouts this season.
Veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin is also expected to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Lines at Morning Skate - Mark Masters, TSN
F
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Mikheyev-Tavares-Kerfoot
Nylander-Kampf-Engvall
Clifford-Blackwell-Simmonds
D
Rielly - Lyubushkin
Muzzin - Brodie
Giordano - Liljegren
Holl a projected scratch
G
Campbell
Kallgren