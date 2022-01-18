2h ago
Leafs' Muzzin has concussion, won't travel to NYC
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday and will miss the team's game against the New York Rangers Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The diagnosis comes after Muzzin took a big hit in Saturday's 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. Muzzin did not leave the game and finished with 19:46 of ice time in the win.
Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that defenceman Alex Biega will draw in for his second game this season with Muzzin sidelined against the Rangers.
Muzzin, 32, has one goal and 11 points in 35 games this season.