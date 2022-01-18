Keefe: 'It's hard to pinpoint' why Muzzin has been inconsistent

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday and will miss the team's game against the New York Rangers Wednesday.

The diagnosis comes after Muzzin took a big hit in Saturday's 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. Muzzin did not leave the game and finished with 19:46 of ice time in the win.

Jake Muzzin diagnosed with concussion after taking a big hit in St. Louis



Will not travel to New York today



Leafs D at practice today:



Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott - Biega @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2022

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that defenceman Alex Biega will draw in for his second game this season with Muzzin sidelined against the Rangers.

Muzzin, 32, has one goal and 11 points in 35 games this season.