Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey, Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Anton Forsberg and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mikhail Grigorenko were all placed on waivers Tuesday.

Vesey, 27, has five goals and seven points in 30 games this season. He joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in the off-season on a one-year, $900,000 deal.

The Canadiens said Byron was waived for assignment to the team's taxi squad. He cleared waivers on Feb. 15, when the team used the same reasoning. In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has two goals and seven points.

Byron is signed through the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

Forsberg was claimed off waivers by the Jets in January from the Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old has not appeared in a game this season.

Grigorenko, 26, returned to the NHL this season with the Blue Jackets on a $1.2 million deal after three seasons in the KHL. He has two goals and seven points in 18 games this season.