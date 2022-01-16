Johnson: 'You can see how everything falls in line when Mitch Marner returns'

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Joey Anderson and Brett Seney have been reassigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies from the Maple Leafs' taxi squad.

Anderson has zero goals and zero assists in three games so far this season while Seney has also been held without a point in two games.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks to the Vancouver taxi squad, it was announced Sunday.

The 22-year-old has not played at the NHL level yet in 2021-22. He has a 3.19 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 13 AHL games so far this season.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad, it was announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old has one assist in five games so far this season, playing 12:53 in Ottawa's 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

Calgary Flames

Forward Tyler Pitlick did not participate in practice on Sunday and is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The 30-year-old has two assists in 25 games so far this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have removed defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin from COVID protocol, tweets JJ Regan of NBC Sports.

Orlov has four goals and 13 assists in 36 games so far this season, while Hagelin has two goals and five helpers also in 36 games.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have removed defenceman Jake McCabe from COVID protocol and assigned defenceman Ian Mitchell and forward Lukas Reichel to the AHL's Rockford Icehogs on Sunday.

McCabe has three goals and six points in 32 games so far this season.

Mitchell has an assist in eight games while Reichel did not record a point in two games with the Blackhawks this season.

Additionally, forward Mike Hardman and goaltender Cale Morris have been called up to join the Blackhawks' taxi squad.

Hardman has two assists in 19 games this season while Morris has a 1-0-0 record with a .919 save percentage and 1.64 GAA in the AHL this season.