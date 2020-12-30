NEW YORK — Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington and Toronto centre John Tavares are the N-H-L's three stars of the week.

Hedman led the league with eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games, including back-to-back contests with at least three points, to help the Lightning to a 3-0-0 week.

Binnington picked up three wins with a 1.96 goals-against average and .929 save percentage to help the Western Conference-leading Blues extend their season-high win streak to eight games.

Tavares ranked second in the NHL with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games to help the Maple Leafs claim five of a possible six points (2-0-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.