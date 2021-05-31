46m ago
Leafs' Tavares participates in optional skate
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares took part in Monday’s optional morning skate ahead of the team’s Game 7 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. After the skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Tavares would not be available to play in Game 7.
TSN.ca Staff
'Game 7' by Michael Farber
The 30-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Adam Brooks, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Alexander Kerfoot, Denis Malgin, Riley Nash, William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Joe Thornton were the other forwards on the ice at practice.
Ben Hutton, Martin Marincin and Rasmus Sandin participated on defence and goaltenders Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell, Michael Hutchinson and David Rittich were also on the ice for the Leafs.