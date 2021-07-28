The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing in forward Josh Ho-Sang on a professional tryout, general manager Kyle Dubas told reporters Wednesday.

The Toronto native spent last season with two different teams in the Swedish Hockey League, scoring two goals and adding one assist in nine games.

Ho-Sang, 25, has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2018-19 season with the New York Islanders. A first-round pick (No. 28 overall) by the Isles in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ho-Sang has seven goals and 17 assists in 53 career NHL games spread out over three seasons.

Ho-Sang joins goalie Petr Mrazek and forwards Kurtis Gabriel, David Kampf and Michael Bunting as players added by the Leafs on the first day of free agency Wednesday.